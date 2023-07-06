JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Transportation urges motorists to use caution when encountering tractor mowers near the shoulders of interstates and other busy roadways.

“Mowing roadsides increases visibility for motorists along Missouri roadways,” said MoDOT State Maintenance Director Natalie Roark. “We ask motorists to please watch out for our crews and help keep them safe too. Pay attention, slow down when approaching mowing crews, and never drive distracted.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.