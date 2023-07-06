JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Transportation urges motorists to use caution when encountering tractor mowers near the shoulders of interstates and other busy roadways.
“Mowing roadsides increases visibility for motorists along Missouri roadways,” said MoDOT State Maintenance Director Natalie Roark. “We ask motorists to please watch out for our crews and help keep them safe too. Pay attention, slow down when approaching mowing crews, and never drive distracted.”
Major and minor routes will be mowed at least three times through the end of October.
Crews use a protective "follow" truck to alert motorists they are approaching slow-moving mowers. Drivers are advised to use the following tips to safely pass mowers on rural two-lane roads:
- Be alert for trucks and tractors with lights flashing and moving slowly.
- Slow down and focus on the road ahead of you. Put your cellphone down and avoid other distractions.
- Be prepared to stop or drive very slowly behind a "follow" truck, especially approaching a hill or curve on a two-lane road.
- Obey the no-passing zone stripes, and only pass when you can see far enough past the "follow" truck to avoid meeting oncoming traffic.
Between mowing cycles, you can report grass and weeds blocking visibility at intersections along state-maintained roads by calling MoDOT’s 24/7 Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or by going to modot.org/report-road-concern.
