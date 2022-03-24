RALLS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Agriculture has reported five cases of the avian influenza in Ralls County.
The cases were confirmed on March 15 and poultry owners in Ralls County received a visit from the U.S. Department of Agriculture encouraging them to keep their poultry locked up.
Christi Miller, communications director at Missouri Department of Agriculture said that the avian flu comes in various strains, just like the human influenza.
This particular strain of the avian flu is what they call a highly pathogenic avian influenza, which means it is a highly contagious and deadly strand.
The last highly pathogenic virus reported was in 2020 and spreads when poultry mingles with waterfowl migrating for the season. Miller confirmed that the virus impacts poultry only and will not spread to other livestock.
“Particularly with backyard flocks where birds have access to ponds or other standing water opportunities, like if migrating ducks or waterfowl also are drinking out of a pond that backyard chickens drink out of,” she said.
Miller reports that the five chickens affected by the virus are within the same flock and it has not spread to any other premises in Ralls County.
The virus has been found in four other Missouri counties, including Stoddard, Bates, Jasper and Lawrence counties. Miller said all cases have been contained to one premises and have not spread to date.
“We have been very fortunate this year that in the locations where we have had it in our state, there has only been one premise that has been impacted and I think that’s a real testament to the biosecurity of those producers,” she said. “They are doing a good job of keeping their animals and flock contained and mitigating that spread.”
Symptoms of the avian influenza include a quieting of the flock, a refusal to eat or drink, a decrease of egg production, and sudden deaths within the flock.
Megan Jones raises chickens on a farm in Ralls County alongside her husband, Jake.
They had just released their flocks to free-range after the winter two days before they received a personal visit earlier this week from the USDA informing them of the outbreak.
It is the first time they have dealt with the avian flu, and they are taking the precautions suggested by the USDA.
“We have several different coops with different breeds of chickens. So we’re just keeping everything separate,” she said. “We’ve got all our layers in one coop and the special breeds in other coops.”
Jones said they where told that it might be a while before they can release their flocks again.
Miller said that a specific time can’t be pinpointed, but hopes to see a decrease by April or May. She believes the virus will slow down as the weather heats up, as it doesn’t pronounce itself as much in heat.
“When the weather is warming up and those birds have moved on through that’s when we usually start seeing a decrease and we certainly hope that is the case this year,” she said.
Officials from the USDA or Missouri Department of Agriculture will make at least one more round of visits to check on the status of area poultry, and Miller said these officials will always have a marked vehicle and badges to identify themselves.
She encourages all livestock owners to fill out a premises ID form on their website in order to ensure they receive important information and updates when things like this happen.
Miller also wanted to assure consumers that the food supply is not affected by the avian flu and that the eggs and poultry in the supermarket and local grocery stores are safe to eat.
She added that poultry and eggs should always be at the proper temperature.
If someone suspects the avian flu in their flock, they can talk to their local veterinarian who will then get in touch with the Missouri Department of Agriculture.
They can also call the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s animal health division at 573-751-3377.
