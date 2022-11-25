HANNIBAL — If you are not a person who suffers from domestic or sexual violence, then it’s likely that someone you know is.
AVENUES, a domestic and sexual violence advocacy service agency serving abuse victims in 11 Missouri counties including Marion, Ralls, Monroe and Pike, reports that 41.8% of women and 35.2% of men in Missouri experience intimate partner violence, intimate partner sexual violence, and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes.
The Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence reports that Missouri agencies answered 63,497 hotline calls in 2021, which averages 174 hotline calls a day.
Agencies in Northeast Missouri provided “9,121 bednights of shelter and six bednights of transitional housing in 2021.” Of the 2,168 individuals who received services, 408 received residential and 1,760 received non-residential services.
AVENUES wants local people who are struggling to know there is help available to them.
Through a new campaign called #KnownSeenSupported, led by co-directors of AVENUES Cara Miller and Stephanie Black, the organization wants people to know about their free 24/7hotline number 833-243-6366.
The organization provides crisis intervention for women, support groups, and various support groups. They also help victims obtain court orders to require a batterer or stalker to stay away from them and navigate the court system.
Another source of support offered by the organization is a safe house, which is an emergency shelter that provides a safe place for victims in an undisclosed location. However, AVENUES wants to open up space to help more abuse victims.
As there are still many unmet needs for services in the region that are unmet. The Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence reports there were 629 requests for services that were not met.
AVENUES reports that 337 people received services but that 26 people were not able to receive shelter and services.
But the number of unmet needs will soon decrease, with AVENUES plans for a new safe house.
The current safe is an emergency shelter that provides a safe place for victims in an undisclosed location. The organization said the new shelter will allow them to continue housing more people and families who are in need of their services.
“I am so excited for the impact this new safe house can provide. I know our current one is smaller and getting run down, so our hope is that we can house more people in our new location," Black said. "The new house will provide us with greater opportunities to keep families together, people who need the space to leave and live together. This gives us so much hope for the future impact AVENUES can have."
AVENUES hopes to have a grand opening for the shelter this summer.
The organization is also asking for donations of the following items:
• Feminine hygiene products
These items may be dropped off at the door of their business office located at 2910 Saint Mary’s Ave. in Hannibal.
To make giving easier, AVENUES also has a way to give online. You can give on their website, which is avenueshelp.org.
