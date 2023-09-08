Autumn Harvest Market

Autumn Harvest Market prepares to open for its fifth season on Sept. 9. The pumpkin patch is located at 8570 US 24 in West Quincy.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

WEST QUINCY, Mo. — Autumn Harvest Farms opens for its fifth fall season on Sept. 9 and will be open each weekend until October 29, 2023.

The pumpkin patch, located at 8570 US 24 West Quincy, will be open Fridays 4 to 7 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

