WEST QUINCY, Mo. — Autumn Harvest Farms opens for its fifth fall season on Sept. 9 and will be open each weekend until October 29, 2023.
The pumpkin patch, located at 8570 US 24 West Quincy, will be open Fridays 4 to 7 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition to pumpkins in a variety of shapes, colors and sizes customers can also find homegrown mums, fall decorations and apple cider slushies.
Children can enjoy a large play pen with 20 attractions including pumpkin slingshot, bowling, trike track, wiggle cars, straw bale maze, climbing spider web, straw bale stack with slide, duck races, gem mining and more. Admission for the play pen is $10 per child. Children must be accompanied by an adult while playing in the play area. Adults and children two and under may enter for free.
For more information or to book a birthday party or company event, reach out to Autumn Harvest Farms at 217-779-6342.
