HANNIBAL — When the official Tom circled five Becky hopefuls on the stage in Hannibal’s Central Park and finally planted a kiss on the cheek of Ashlyn Nichols –announcing her as the official Becky of 2013-14– she started the journey to where she is right now.
Ashlyn Nichols currently lives in Mobile, Al. and works as a multimedia journalist for Fox 10 News. She also holds the title of the 2022 Miss University of Mobile and will compete to become Miss Alabama on June 29 — July 1. If she wins, Nichols will move on to the Miss America competition.
She is a Hannibal native and the daughter of Jason and Chrystal Nichols.
From cruising the Mississippi on the Mark Twain Riverboat and going for coffee at Java Jive which was not too far from her family’s downtown home to learning about the rich history of Hannibal she came to love, her early life is imprinted on her heart.
“My hometown really means a lot to me and played a big role in my journey to Miss Alabama,” she said. “I miss it a lot.”
Nichols also said Hannibal helped prepare her for her job as a journalist, which is something she dreamed of since visiting the Hannibal-Courier Post building in downtown Hannibal as a young girl to ask for advice on how to become a reporter herself.
During high school, Nichols also worked as a tour guide at the Mark Twain Cave which developed her skills in speaking and communicating. It also built in her a love for listening to other people’s stories, which she now does in her daily work.
Her time as the official Becky taught her early-on how to interact with people from around the world. She recalls strolling downtown and making appearances, mostly with the official Tom who was Nathan Lewton.
Also serving as a Tom ambassador that year was her twin brother, Ayden.
“I was the official Becky and he was one of the alternates. I think he was really happy about that so he wouldn’t have to stroll around with his sister all the time,” she laughed. “When you’re that age it’s not cool at all.”
Nichols said that the program director, Melissa Cummins, is someone who continues to play a special role in her life. When she was 15-years old, Nichols interned under Cummins in the marketing department at the Mark Twain Museum.
From writing letters of recommendation for her to encouraging her in preparation for Miss Alabama, Nichols said Cummins has been a big influence in her life.
“She has been involved in my life from the time I was 12-years old to now,” she said. “I am still able to text her whenever I need to.”
Cummins is also the state chairperson for the Distinguished Young Woman of Missouri Program.
“I reached out to Ashlyn during her Senior year knowing she would be a great candidate for the Distinguished Young Woman of Missouri Program,” said Cummins.
Nichols was selected as Missouri’s Distinguished Young Woman in 2018, which led her to compete at the next level in Mobile. While she was not selected as a finalist, she was offered a scholarship while she was there.
“While we were sharing some time with Ashlyn and her family after the program that evening following her self-expression, she was approached by the University and verbally offered an amazing scholarship by their representatives!” Cummins said. “They were so impressed by what they had heard and seen from Ashlyn on stage.”
After spending two weeks getting to know the Mobile community and meeting donors and sponsors, Nichols was ready to call it home.
“I remember calling my mom that night and telling her, ‘This sounds really crazy but I think I want to move to Mobile,’ and less than a month later I moved down here from Hannibal and began classes,” she said. “It was a little scary and something that I did not anticipate whatsoever.”
Though she is miles away, Nichols sees often sees the influence of her beloved hometown, and her Hannibal roots are often a common thread she can share with others.
“Hannibal might be a small town but it has so much history and is so rich in its legacy. Wherever I go in Alabama people know who Mark Twain is,” she said. “It’s really neat to always have that talking point about the impact that not only is left on me as a journalist but on our nation as a whole.”
Nichols said, in many ways, it feels like everything is coming together.
“To be a reporter now and to go to Miss Alabama; it’s like it’s coming full circle,” she said.
Part of that circle is helping others through her Miss Alabama platform which was partnering with Stand Up International to stop street harassment.
Nichols said that 78 percent of women face street harassment consistently in the United States, which includes everything from being catcalled, to pressured for a phone number or approached on the street.
“There are so many statistics and polls to show that this truly is an issue,” she said. “ It’s just a really big issue for so many people in our society, especially women in public spaces.”
Her platform is called HeadBAND Together and through it she combines her love for hair and creativity by designing and selling knotted headbands in a collected called #knotanobject.
All proceeds from the headbands go to a street harassment training program, which was also designed and taught by Nichols at seminars hosted at her university as well as schools and organizations within the Mobile community.
In the training she shares tips on how to recognize and fight street harassment.
“That’s something I decided early on because I think that although it’s important to raise awareness all day, true change happens when you have practical tools to fight something,” she said.
Her work on the street harassment program brought her recognition from the Mayor of Saraland, a suburb where the University of Mobile is located, who awarded Nichols with a Street Harassment Awareness Day Proclamation.
“So every year there will be a street harassment awareness day in the community in Saraland,” she said.
As Nichols blazes trails in Alabama, there are a few following in the footsteps she left behind in Hannibal, as the legacy of Tom and Becky continues on in her family.
Her sister Claudia Nichols served as a Becky ambassador in 2015-2016, and her brother Landon Nichols is currently a Tom finalist.
Nichols is grateful for the journey she is on and for all those who have helped her throughout it.
“I just really am thankful for everyone who has encouraged me and prepared me and helped get me to this point,” she said. “God has been so good and I am so grateful that so many people have prayed for me and encouraged me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.