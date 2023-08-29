Art of Retirement

Works that will be on display by artists Tim and Lydia O'Neal at Culver-Stockton College. The exhibit will run Aug. 31 through Oct. 20.

CANTON, Mo. — The Mabee Gallery at Culver-Stockton College will host an exhibit titled “The Arts of Retirement” by artists Tim and Lydia O’Neal, opening Aug. 31.

The event will highlight the 2D and 3D works from the O’Neals, who have both been working artists and educators in the Tri-State for many years.

