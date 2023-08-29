CANTON, Mo. — The Mabee Gallery at Culver-Stockton College will host an exhibit titled “The Arts of Retirement” by artists Tim and Lydia O’Neal, opening Aug. 31.
The event will highlight the 2D and 3D works from the O’Neals, who have both been working artists and educators in the Tri-State for many years.
A reception on Aug. 31 from 6-8 p.m. will kick off the show and include a gallery talk by the artists about the inspiration behind the exhibit.
The art show will run through Oct. 20. The Mabee Art Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m., weekdays and by appointment. To schedule an appointment, contact art gallery curator Scott Arthur at sarthur@culver.edu.
