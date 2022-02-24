MONROE CITY, Mo. — ARPA Funds will be allocated to those in several counties who have been awarded at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center.
The meeting is for the northeast Missouri counties of District 13, including Marion, Ralls, Monroe, Pike, Lewis, Lincoln, Montgomery, Shelby, Randolph and Warren.
They will be allocating awarded funds to non-profit, faith-based and governmental organizations that provide food, shelter, and supportive services to the elderly, families with children, those who are homeless and American Indians.
Eligible agencies wishing to apply for funds must also attend the meeting. Eligibility requirements for this funding include:
(Past EFSP participation is not a requirement)
- Submit applications to the Local Board for funding and attend allocations committee meeting www.efsp.unitedway.org
- Must have a Data Universal Number System (DUNS) Number – fedgov.dnb.com/webform
- Must have a Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN) – www.irs.gov
- Maintain a checking account in the organization’s name for EFSP deposits
- Pay vendors directly within 90 days of services provided
- Submit required reports
- Any agency that is awarded funds that participated in the EFSP in the past and has outstanding compliance exceptions must resolve them prior to release of funds.
Eligible Services and Expenditures for this funding phase are as follows:
- Food Services (congregate meals, food purchases, and home delivered meals)
- Shelter Services (mass shelters, motel/hotel, rent/mortgage)
- Supplies and Equipment Purchases (cleaning supplies for shelters and feeding sites, small equipment purchases up to $300, personal protective equipment)
- Utilities Services for Clients (gas, water, electric)
The funding selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide.
The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A Local Board will determine how the funds awarded to District 13 are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.
The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Questions are to be addressed with the Local Chairperson, Diana Hendrix at 573-735-2131.
The deadline for new applications is 10 a.m. Tuesday.
