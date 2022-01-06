NEW LONDON, Mo. — Local counties are looking at ways to distribute money received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Many local agencies and organizations are receiving help, though others struggle to prove that they are eligible.
The Ralls County Commission decided to support the New London Fire Department by paying for a new generator.
Western District Commissioner John Lake said ARPA guidelines urge looking long-term when deciding where to spend money.
Ralls County Presiding Commissioner Wiley Hibbard said that Brian Reed of the New London Fire Department came to them with the generator proposal.
“It’s going to be on-site and it’s going to be an improvement,” Hibbard said. “So if we have a storm or ice or any type of power failure, people will have a place to go to stay warm or stay cool.”
Marion County Presiding Commissioner David Lomax also has been working on distributing ARPA funds.
Thanks to the allowance for a percentage of first responders salaries and the money saved from the general fund through that, Lomax said the Marion County Jail will receive a new roof. He also said they are working on buying new radios for the emergency management team.
Though those improvements are a benefit to the community, Lomax expressed frustration that they have been unable to get approval for Harvest Ministries through the Loaves and Fishes program, which serves meals five days a week to those in need at First Methodist Church in Hannibal.
“They are such a good program. They are not asking for a lot of money and we cannot figure out a way to make this ARPA fund work for them,” he said. He added that the Ralls County Commissioners had also agreed to match their funding dollar-for-dollar, as the program also assists Ralls County residents.
Lomax said part of the problem is that ARPA funds will not pay for a new building structure. Harvest Ministries had questioned why the federal funds were available for Douglass Community Services who is also building a new location.
Lomax said the funds paid for a big part of their engineering report but not the new structure.
Lomax plans to call U.S. Rep. Sam Graves’ office to see if the group can get approved for ARPA funds. He hopes there can be an exception made.
Lomax said Graves and his office have been fast and efficient in helping him with other matters, and he hopes to get something done for the ministry soon.
Any organization interested in receiving COVID-related funds should visit the treasury.gov webpage for guidelines. After checking to see if an organization meets the qualifications, it can then contact the Marion County Coordinator Teya Stice at the Marion County Courthouse in Palmyra. For Ralls County, contact the Ralls County Courthouse in New London.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.