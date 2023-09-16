Willis Burns Arnold farmed northwest of Slater, Mo., for a number of years, amassing and improving the land until 1905, when his holdings totaled 440 acres. That’s when he decided to tap out of the market, selling his farm for $100 per acre, netting the sizable sum of $44,000.

His farm, at the time, was considered to be the best improved in Saline County. This county is located in the west central portion of Missouri, along the banks of the Missouri River.

Mary Lou Montgomery retired as editor of the Hannibal (Mo.) Courier-Post in 2014. She researches and writes narrative-style stories about the people who served as building blocks for this region’s foundation. Books available on Amazon.com by this author include but are not limited to: "The Notorious Madam Shaw," "Pioneers in Medicine from Northeast Missouri," "The Historic Murphy House, Hannibal, Mo., Circa 1870,” “Hannibal’s ‘West End,’ and the newest book, “Oakwood: West of Hannibal.” Montgomery can be reached at Montgomery.editor@yahoo.com Her collective works can be found at www.maryloumontgomery.com

