Area teens named finalists for legacy award

MEXICO, Mo. — Teens from across the state of Missouri were in Mexico, Mo. to start rehearsals, preliminary competition and crown a new Miss Missouri’s Teen.
During the event, each delegate introduced her title, community service initiative, enjoyed spending time with fellow delegates and listened to messages from Miss Missouri’s Teen Mallory Sublette and Miss Missouri Executive Director Alice Leonatti.
During the brunch, Sublette named the finalists for the Legacy Award, a new award given this year in her honor. According to Sublette, the finalists had an all-encompassing legacy they would leave behind on Miss Missouri’s teen.
The finalists are: Miss Mid-Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Josephine Kespohl of Columbia, Miss Clark County’s Teen Maggie Weaver of Revere and Miss Gateway’s Teen Greta Clark of Eureka.
Pageant week continued Tuesday with rehearsals and preparations for the first night of preliminary competition at Missouri Military Academy Wednesday.
The organization will crown the new Miss Missouri’s Teen on Friday night. After being crowned, the new Miss Missouri’ s Teen will immediately begin preparations to compete on the national stage early in 2024.
The Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization is one of the largest providers of scholarships to young women in the state. This year, the organization will award $85,000 in scholarships between the Miss and Teen programs.
