Area teens named finalists for legacy award

Finalists were announced for the first ever Legacy Award. The finalists are recognized for leaving a legacy behind on Miss Missouri teen. Pictured: Josephine Kespohl, Maggie Weaver, Greta Clark and Mallory Sublette.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

MEXICO, Mo. — Teens from across the state of Missouri were in Mexico, Mo. to start rehearsals, preliminary competition and crown a new Miss Missouri’s Teen.

During the event, each delegate introduced her title, community service initiative, enjoyed spending time with fellow delegates and listened to messages from Miss Missouri’s Teen Mallory Sublette and Miss Missouri Executive Director Alice Leonatti.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.