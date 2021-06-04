Three area students were recently named to several of the Dean's Lists at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Ill.
Teddi Clark of Carthage, Ill., was named to the Dean's List of the university's College of Education. Hart is majoring in Early Childhood Education.
Audrey Fohey of Palmyra, Mo., and Riley Welch of Warsaw, Ill., were both named to the College of Health and Human Sciences Dean's List. Fohey is majoring in Nutrition, Dietetics and Wellness while Welch is majoring in Health Sciences and Pre-Physical Therapy.