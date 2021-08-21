Area schools will begin opening their doors to students the week of next week.
The Paris R-II School District will start on Monday, while Ralls County R-II will begin Wednesday.
Much like last year, schools are opening under the circumstances of a COVID-19 pandemic, as numbers have risen significantly in both Monroe and Ralls County in the last two months. In light of that, both schools are coming in with plans that they have recently released to the public.
Paris Schools have set up a plan with four tiered levels based on the number of COVID infected households in the district.
The first three levels Blue, Green, and Yellow plans are all set up for in-person learning with escalated measures of social distancing and sanitation if the numbers rise. The Red level plan will be implemented when 16 or more COVID active households are in the district. It will involve a school shutdown with guidance from the health department for reopening.
Aaron Vitt, superintendent of the Paris R-II School District, said the pandemic has taught them to think outside the box, especially with extracurricular activities and school programs.
“What we learned was better utilization of our space and once we changed the way we did some things, we were able to accommodate more people,” he said.
The Paris school district will not be mandating masks at this time.
“We do not have a mask mandate at this time, we encourage people to consult with their own families and do what is best for them,” he said. “Anyone who needs to wear a mask or wants to wear a mask will be encouraged and welcome to do so.”
As the COVID-19 numbers fluctuate, a mask requirement will always be on the table depending on the numbers. For now, the plan is to continue with making masks a personal choice. The school plan is fluid with the changing environment, and Vitt believes having the right mindset is vital to a successful school year.
“One of the things that we told everybody last year is that nothing is set in stone and everything is set in shifting sands. When you know that up front it’s what you are prepared for.” he said. “Nobody likes uncertainty, but if we have that shifting sand mindset it lets them know that there’s going to be a lot of uncertainty, but that we are in this together.”
Vitt believes that everyone in the community has a role to play in the school, and the reopening plan is an example of that. A group was formed last year to help navigate the uncertainties of the school year with a diverse group in the community. That group has continued into this year.
“The input we had was a collaboration of people across the community including parents, teachers, administrators, health department officials, nurses, and others. It was a very well rounded group to guide us through this process,” he said.
The Ralls County R-II school district has released its own plan which allows for a virtual option.
The virtual school plan which was also offered last year with only a few students participating. The 2020-21 school year began with 5%, or 37 students, of Ralls County students enrolled in virtual courses, and by 2nd semester there were about 2% of students enrolled in online courses.
“Over the first few months, several virtual students decided the virtual method was not a method of instruction that met their educational needs. Thirty of the students were enrolled as in-person students while less than 10 continued on with virtual learning,” said Tara Lewis, superintendent of the Ralls County R-II School District. “A majority of these students did very well excelling with the learning and format, but there were a few exceptions.”
To make sure that students stay on track, the school will monitor virtual students to ensure students are logging in and have completed at least 50% of their assignments by October 15. If not, they will be required to enroll for in-person traditional learning or change to homeschooling.
Lewis predicts the online option will continue through the second semester with another check-in date for students, and that the school wants to provide every opportunity for students to be successful during a time of unknowns. The long term goal, however, is for all students to return in person.
“As the pandemic continues, Ralls County R-II strives to be a comforting routine for students and families. We are constantly reviewing best practices and making adjustments to provide a safe learning environment while meeting the learning needs of all students,” she said. “Our hope is that 100% of families will choose to enroll their students for in-person learning, however we understand there are situations that require another option. The virtual option gives the decision back to the parent with our oversight of progress monitoring.”
The school’s in-person focuses on social distancing and cleaning measures. Masks will also remain optional at this time.
Like the plan for Paris, the reopening plan for the Ralls County R-II District in-person learning was a collaborative effort to gain perspective on everyone’s comfort levels.
“Parents and employees provided survey responses to drive our decision making for the school year. Our in-person model will follow the support of both families and employees,” Lewis said. “Working together will produce a successful school year while offering options for enrollment continues to support the safety decisions for all of our resident students.”
Both schools look forward to welcoming students back into the building and look forward to a new school year.