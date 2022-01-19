Area schools pivot to distance learning

HANNIBAL — Two area school districts have moved to distance learning for the rest of the week.
Both Hannibal Public School District and Lewis County C-1 cited staff shortages as the cause.
Superintendent of the Hannibal Public School District Susan Johnson notified parents on Wednesday that distance learning would take place on Thursday and Friday.
With a significant number of staff absences and a substitute shortage, Johnson said it was a necessary step for safety, but not a decision that was lightly made.
“We understand that this change creates a disruption for families and have taken every measure possible to avoid this step; however, we are currently unable to continue providing appropriate staffing in our schools to safely operate our school buildings,” Johnson said.
She said all school related activities would continue as planned unless otherwise notified.
Lewis County C-1, in Highland announced Tuesday that distance learning would take place Wednesday through Friday because of faculty and staff out with COVID-19.
Each school meets Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education requirements using approved Alternative Method of Instruction models, which during emergency circumstances allows up to 36 hours of distance learning that will not have to be made up.
Both districts plan to return to in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 24 but are monitoring the situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.