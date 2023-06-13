KIRKSVILLE — Local livestock producers who demonstrate outstanding achievements are asked to apply for an award recognizing their accomplishments.
The Missouri Livestock Symposium is currently accepting applications for the Missouri Livestock Achievement Award.
Eligible applicants can be producers of livestock, agribusiness personnel, agency personnel or agriculture educators in the state of Missouri. Other parties who have been long-time supporters of the Missouri livestock industry will also be considered.
According to the committee chairman, Garry Mathes, this award recognizes livestock leaders from across the state.
“We know there are individuals, business and agency personnel, and educators that have made tremendous contributions to the livestock industry in this state and beyond, and we want to recognize them for their career achievements," said Vice-chairman, Zac Erwin.
The selected applicant will become a member of the Missouri Livestock Symposium Hall of Fame and will be inducted during the Friday evening program of the Missouri Livestock Symposium on December 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.