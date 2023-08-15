Appeal will not be sought in impeachment dismissal

HANNIBAL — An appeal will not be filed to an order dismissing the impeachment proceedings involving 3rd Ward Councilman Stephan Franke.
Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson said the city has a right to appeal, but after hearing the costs associated with such action, he no longer wished to pursue the matter.
Dobson made the comment during the public comment portion as he answered questions from Hannibal resident and regular speaker April Azotea.
First presented in 2022, the articles of impeachment alleged physical actions and statements against former City Clerk Angel Zerbonia, City Manager Lisa Peck and another former city employee that amounted to a "hostile work environment."
Those proceedings were dismissed in June in Marion County Circuit Court, but Judge John Jackson issued his written judgment. The matter was dismissed with prejudice, meaning they couldn't be filed again.
Dobson ripped into Franke as he made the statement.
"My biggest takeaway in this is Councilman Franke and his attorneys have put Hannibal through a wringer, and we've wasted massive amounts of time, energy and effort," Dobson said. "The city has spent $73,960.50 in this this case."
In response Franke said according to Dobson requesting information he is "legally entitled to and need to defend myself is the same as doing something wrong."
"That's all you need to know about this whole stinking charade," he said.
In action items Tuesday, the council voted 4-2 to approve ballot language to require the city manager, city clerk and department heads provide a written monthly report to the City Council. Franke and 6th Ward Councilman Jeff Veach voted against the measure.
Council members also voted 4-2, with Dobson and 1st Ward Councilman Darrell McCoy dissenting, to have City Attorney James Lemon to draft an ordinance with the same language.
Franke said adopting the ordinance would be simpler than putting it before the voters during the Nov. 7 election to pick a new mayor.
The council also approved the low bid of $104,500 from T&B Trucking and Excavating to replace the seals on the downtown floodgates.
Director of Central Services Andy Dorian said the seals are still the originals from 1993 and are "well past their prime."
Hannibal also will apply for a $500,000 Transportation Alternatives Program grant through the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for replacement of the sidewalk on Market Street in front of Eugene Field and St. John's Lutheran School.