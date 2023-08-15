Appeal will not be sought in impeachment dismissal

Director of Central Services Andy Dorian reviews a proposal to replace downtown floodgate seals Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the Hannibal City Council meeting. The $104,500 project will replace original seals on the floodgates.

 Courier-Post Photo/Matt Hopf

HANNIBAL — An appeal will not be filed to an order dismissing the impeachment proceedings involving 3rd Ward Councilman Stephan Franke.

Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson said the city has a right to appeal, but after hearing the costs associated with such action, he no longer wished to pursue the matter.

Tags

Recommended for you