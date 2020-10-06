Agritourism attractions look for fall visitors

HANNIBAL — Some businesses in Northeast Missouri may be facing challenging or uncertain times, but owners of fall agritourism attractions are expecting to thrive despite the pandemic.
“I think people are ready to go and do stuff and be outside and be able to be around other people and interact. I feel like this is kind of a safe place to do that because you’re not crammed into a building or facility of any sort. You know we have a lot of wide-open space and tons of room for the kids to play,” said Holly Delgman, owner of Peno Creek Pumpkin Patch in Frankford, Mo.
This is the second year she and her husband, Curtis, have run the Peno Creek Pumpkin Patch. The attraction also features hayrides, a barnyard, a corn maze, playground area, ball pit, an obstacle course, food and drinks, and a wide array of pumpkins and gourds.
Delgman said she started the pumpkin patch to give her children the same experience of being a “farm kid” as she had growing up. She also wanted to use her business to inform more people about agriculture.
“We love to help other people learn about agriculture, and we really like the idea of bringing people who don’t live on a farm or in an ag community to the farm so they can experience everything a farm has to offer,” Delgman said.
Like Peno Creek Pumpkin Patch, Parker’s Corn Maze, located in Hannibal is ready to offer a safe way for people to have fun this fall.
“I think it’s beneficial because most of the places have all these restrictions and we really don’t because we’re a corn maze and it’s outside. They’re going to enjoy being outside after being cooped up in quarantine,” said Parker Bier, son of Parker’s Corn Maze owner, Shelby Bier.
Parker’s Corn Maze has been running for five years. In addition to their six-acre corn maze the family offers other activities such as candy corn bowling, an apple cannon, a corn pit, and night mazes. In the gift shop they sell snacks, drinks, décor, jellies and spices.
Peno Creek Pumpkin Patch is open Saturdays and Sundays, September 26 to November 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information is available at 573.424.9390.
Parker’s Corn Maze is open Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month of October from 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. More information can be found at https://www.parkerscornmaze.com.