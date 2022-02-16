HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Child Advocacy Center reported last week that it saw four children who were sexually assaulted and met their perpetrators through Snapchat.
Amy Robins, forensics services program director for the Child Advocacy Center, urges parents to get to know the apps their kids are using.
“Like if you have a child then you need to go look at their Snapchat — right now,” said Robins.
Robins said that the app has grown into a tool regularly used by sexual predators, and part of the problem is that conversations can be easily hidden from parents through what’s called the “eyes-only” section of the app.
“That’s a hidden feature that most parents don’t know about,” she said.
The Snapchat problem spurred a post on the Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri’s Facebook page educating parents on the features of the app.
In the post, the center explained that the four children who met their perpetrators through Snapchat, “were quickly groomed to meet the adult perpetrators in person and then were sexually assaulted.”
It also gave these tips for understanding Snapchat:
• Require your child to provide you with the password to the “My Eyes Only” feature of Snapchat to offer accountability.
• Know and regularly check on who your kids are communicating with. If you don’t them, ask them who they are and how they know them. Look at the communication between them.
• Privacy Settings should be set before using the app. They recommend that “My friends be able to contact or view story” and “Only me able to see location.” And that “Quick Add” is turned off.
• Make sure locations are set appropriately and they recommend “Ghost Mode” as no one should be able to know your location at all times.
• To view the Facebook post, which also includes screenshots of the settings mentioned, visit their Facebook page at Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.