PERRY, Mo. – There may be an extra reason for the Perry community to celebrate this Fourth of July.
After years of putting up and taking back down the town’s favorite carousel –an 1898 original built by Herschell-Spillman Company of North Tonawanda in New York – for the Fourth of July celebration, the Friends of the Perry Carousel hope to have assembled it for the last time in time for the holiday festivities.
Wayne Jones of the Friends of the Perry Carousel, said they are waiting for a part to come in before they start work, and then the race is on to put it together before the Perry celebration in order to welcome the community for free and unlimited rides.
It’s a familiar but timely process to the Friends of the Perry Carousel, and many in the community who have come together over the years to assemble the ride before July only to disassemble it soon after.
This time is different though, because the carousel is finally coming home.
With its roots so deeply ingrained in both Perry’s history and hearts of the people there, the Friends of the Perry Carousel formed in 2019 to purchase the ride and give it a permanent home which began construction in 2021 through fundraising and community support.
The building is right where it belongs, in the heart of Perry beside Bill Trower Memorial Park in a large building just across the way from where children first lined up in 1942 to ride one of the 24-hand painted horses or four chariots.
In 1956, the Perry community first claimed the carousel as its own when the Mark Twain Amusement Company, of Perry, purchased the carousel, restored it and then operated it around the local area for a hobby.
Later, it was in disrepair and leased to a museum in Kansas City. Although they eventually lost track of it, the carousel was never forgotten.
It especially held a special place in the heart of Ron Leake, of the Ralls County Historical Society. After he searched for and finally located the carousel, it returned to Perry in May 2014 on lease and has been part of the Perry 4th of July celebration every year since.
For now, the large foundational structure sprawls across most of the floor-space of the large building with various carousel parts stacked nearby waiting for assembly. The hand-painted wooden horses, all from the original carousel, are stored in a dry workshop to protect the wood.
“They are just like antique furniture the heat isn’t an issue but you have to keep them dry,” Jones said.
Assembling the carousel is like following a map left behind by its original 1898 creator who used a Roman numeral system to guide future builders. Jones said it will not come together properly if even one piece is out of place.
Most of the 124-year old carousel is still in its original state, including the steam engine that runs it — but with one difference. They now use a large air compressor to run the steam engine with air rather than steam.
“It takes someone to really know what they are doing to run a steam engine and it takes a lot of insurance to be able to do that,” said Jones, adding that the room would also be very hot if the steam engine ran with steam. “It’s just a lot safer this way.”
Although Jones said there’s a slight chance the ride won’t be ready in time for the 4th of July, there is no doubt that the carousel will soon be ready to host a homecoming party with the Perry community at a grand opening sometime this year.
They also hope to open the building several times a year and make it available for various events, but they are still working on the logistics of that along with future funding.
Jones said that through a lot of community funding and help, the carousel is funded to date but there are still some repair expenses and will be ongoing insurance expenses.
For more information on donating or to continue following the Perry Carousel story, join the Facebook group Friends of the Perry Carousel.
