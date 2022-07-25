KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The hummingbird moth is the Superman of the summer flower garden.

This supersized hoverer is a fascinating and perplexing pollinator, says University of Missouri Extension horticulturist and entomologist Tamra Reall. With a span of 2-6 inches, the moth looks like a miniature hummingbird. Its wings beat rapidly as it hovers over blooms, using its long proboscis to suck nectar from favorite flowers, including hosta blooms, bee balm, phlox, lantana, dwarf bush honeysuckle, snowberry, orange hawkweed, thistles, lilac and Canada violet.

