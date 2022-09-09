A new way to help local animals offered by the Northeast Missouri Humane Shelter

HANNIBAL — You can help an animal in need every time you make a purchase with the round-up option now offered by the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
The round-up option is offered on their website under the donate tab where you can choose to round up your purchases to the next dollar which will then accumulate and be donated each month to the shelter.
Elise Blue, director of the Northeast Missouri Humane Society, said that donations are a big part of what keeps their doors open.
Blue said that while many believe that donations to corporations like the Humane Society of the United States filter down to local shelters, but that most shelters are independent and not associated with the Humane Society of the United States and do not receive money from them.
“Every humane society I have ever known or talked with has to raise their own funds to keep their doors open,” she said. “There is no big fund or branch off from a bigger organization where money funnels down from.”
For the Northeast Missouri Humane Shelter, the funding comes directly from donations, memorials, adoptions and a contract they have with the city of Hannibal.
Blue also said their contract with the city requires them to take in every animal that is brought in, this means the shelter has to put a hold on surrenders when there are incoming animals from the animal control.
This, and a sometimes high volume of surrenders will at times cause them to turn people down who are looking for a place for their pets to go. Blue said when they are at capacity, they cannot accept more animal surrenders under any circumstances.
But when an animal does come into the shelter, Blue said that it is their top priority to find them a home. She said that the Humane Shelter is not the same as the pound, which is known for a quick turnaround with euthanization.
That is not the case with the shelter.
“We keep our animals until we can get them adopted,” she said. “We have had the featured cat of the month for nine months and we are trying to get him a home. We will pick a new cat of the month for September but we will still get him a home because that’s what we do.”
They are also continually looking for ways to help with pet retention, so that people do not have to give up their pets. Pet surrenders often come from a lack of financial resources to provide for their needs, and Blue spoke of several plans to help the community with those needs.
Last month, the shelter held a vaccination clinic thanks to grants from General Mills and Petco. With help from Dr. Starbuck and Dr. Novak from the General Vet Clinic, the shelter was able to vaccinate approximately 300 cats and dogs in one weekend.
The shelter will also soon reopen their food bank as they expect to receive a donation from Chewy in the next month or two.
“Right now it is kind of hit or miss if we have extra food but we want to make sure that we have our food bank for the public because the public needs help to keep their animals,” said Blue. “Retention is a big thing.”
Blue said they are working on obtaining grants to fund a program that will be called “Let’s Keep them Home.” Although It’s all in the beginning stages, the program would pay for everything including spaying, neutering, vaccinations and microchipping.
Two Besties Biscuits will be holding the “PAWS to enjoy life” fundraiser to benefit the shelter on Friday, Oct. 7 on the patio at Finn’s Food and Spirits. The tickets are $25 per person and will include a free appetizer and one free drink from the event menu with a special commemorative glass. There will be live music by Joe Soucy.
Blue said the event can be reserved by table for groups, and it is meant to be a fun and laid back night. Tickets can be purchased at 2BestiesBiscuts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.