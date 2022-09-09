A new way to help local animals offered by the Northeast Missouri Humane Shelter

These Chihuahua Terriers were brought in for adoption three days after they were born. Elise Blue, director of the Northeast Missouri Humane Society, said one of their goals is to help with the burden of pet retention in order to allow people to keep their pets. 

HANNIBAL — You can help an animal in need every time you make a purchase with the round-up option now offered by the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.

The round-up option is offered on their website under the donate tab where you can choose to round up your purchases to the next dollar which will then accumulate and be donated each month to the shelter.

