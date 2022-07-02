HANNIBAL — It was a day for furry friends to shine when a variety of pets took to the stage Friday afternoon for F&M Bank’s 50th Annual Pet Show at Tom Sawyer Days, the first live show in two years.
Carl Watson, president and chief executive officer of F&M Bank, said that the show “started as just an idea and here we are 50 years later.”
To celebrate 50-years they included a few extras like hot dogs, face painting and clowns.
“We take pride in putting this event on each year and we are happy to do it,” Watson told the crowd. “It gives the kids a chance to show off their pets and we love it.”
Sarah Deien, grant administrator of the Riedel Foundation, emceed the show while introducing pets and their child owners to the stage who answered questions on their behalf.
Some pets were decked out in patriotic garb with bandanas, hats and even a tutu for Issy the GoldenDoodle. Issy’s owner, Simon Riedle, said Issy wasn’t too happy about the tutu but she was dealing with it.
The best dog was the biggest category and the winner came from Jefferson City for the show. Gwen and Vivian Bernskoetter came with their mom, Jennifer who is a Hannial native, to see their grandparents Jerry and Sherri Lee.
They took to the stage with poodle skirts and ponytails to coordinate with their dog Gabby’s pink skirt and striped shirt.
With Purdy the goat, Benjamin the ferret, Oreo the bunny, and Bubble Gum the bantam chicken — the most unusual pet was a robust category this year with Purdy the goat taking home the win.
Cruise, the Aussie brought by his young owner Cam, won the best trick category by crawling through a colorful tunnel on command and jumping through a hula hoop.
The most patriotic pet winner was Otis the pug brought by Ayden who was also decked out in patriotic garb.
Bubblegum the chicken’s owner is Lillian Anderson, of Hannibal, who is going into first grade. Lillian said that it was Bubblegum’s first time at the pet show and that she had never ridden in a car before.
“I think she was kind of scared,” Lillian said.
Lillian said that the most unusual thing about Bubblegum is that she is a pet instead of just a chicken used for livestock. “My favorite thing about Bubblegum is when she comes and sits with me,” she said.
The judges included Tom and Becky Ambassadors Anna Hall and Evan Dalton; Hannibal Mayor James Hark; and Elise Blue, director of the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
