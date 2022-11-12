HANNIBAL — Tena Hall was more than ready for her annual date with 76,000 of her closest friends in September at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Kansas City Chiefs home opener game and when a health issue brought on months of recovery, Hall was determined not to miss it.
It all started when Hall began struggling with constipation. She made an appointment with her general physician on May 18, who immediately sent her to Hannibal Regional Hospital for emergency surgery to repair a perforated bowel.
The severity of the situation left Hall in the hospital for 12 days, a week of which she cannot remember because of a severe infection. It was nothing she could have planned for and has completely halted life as she knew it.
There she and her family got to know Dr. Richard Goriparthi who performed her surgery.
Goriparthi, a surgeon at Hannibal Regional Hospital, noticed Hall was a fan when she came in to follow-up appointments wearing Chiefs gear and carrying a Chiefs mug filled with sweet tea that she always brought from home.
He discovered Hall was perhaps the Chiefs biggest fan when she began planning her recovery around their game schedule.
The Sept. 15 date was a beacon of hope through a hard time as they planned for the removal of a colostomy bag in August that would allow her to attend the September game with her husband, Danny.
But a COVID diagnosis only days before a colonoscopy procedure necessary to clear her for the removal delayed everything by five weeks, and at that point, she knew her date with the Chiefs was canceled.
Goriparthi, who knew the significance of the game and what it meant to his patient, got in touch with the Chiefs and told the team representative that a very special face would be missing from the crowd at their opener game.
Now a framed “Thinking of You” certificate that reads “Sending you warm and caring wishes to brighten your day. We are thankful to have you as part of Chiefs Kingdom and wish you well” sits beside Hall on table in her living room.
“I had no idea that he was doing something like that. There was nothing to give it away,” she said. “He just talked all the way through the visit like nothing was going on and at the end of the visit he was like, ‘So I did a thing.”
Goriparthi said he had never contacted the team before, but just went online and did a general search and found an email contact.
“I was worried they would think I was a scammer so I put my name in the subject line so they could look me up if they wanted,” he explained.
This wasn’t just a one-time event for Hall, it is a 20-year tradition to attend the Chiefs home opener game with Danny.
From a closet of Chiefs clothing that Hall counted would allow her to wear a Chiefs shirt each day for a month to an entire home office dedicated to the team, the team is an integral part of their lives.
The room has players names and numbers circling the top of the room, winning Super Bowl plays etched into the wall and two stadium seats numbered 11 and 12, that fans from Arrowhead Stadium once sat in.
Among pictures of players and more, there is a certificate on the wall declaring Hall and her husband as two-time Guinness World Record Holders at Arrowhead Stadium. Hall said it was a response by the team after the Seattle Seahawks took the record.
“Arrowhead has always been known as the loudest stadium but Seattle took the record. We did it and broke it at 137 decibels. Seattle said watch this and went one point above us and so we did it one more time and then we hit 142.2 decibels,” she said. “We broke the record before the game even started.”
Hall proudly said they still hold the record.
Hall’s love of the team is rooted in a deep love for family. That was obvious as she recalled many family gatherings to watch the game together, which still happen in her Chief’s inspired living room.
When her husband, who is originally from Kansas City, and her brother first convinced her more than 20 years ago to go to a game, she fell in love with the atmosphere.
“There is no place like Arrowhead at nighttime. It’s magical at night. That one game hooked me,” she said.
This is something Goriparthi noticed as well, commenting that a large system of support was always present at her surgeries and the family who assisted her to follow-ups. “She always had a good support at home,” he said.
Goriparthi is now part of that support system for Hall that began growing during those 12 days at HRH when he came to check on her after the surgery.
“He didn’t just pop in and talk for a few minutes. He would sit down and really talk to her and he would talk to my family too,” he said. “There has been a relationship just built with us.”
Goriparthi said it’s important to him to get to know his patients on a personal level so he’s treating them wholly as a person.
“Having that information helps you connect with the patient much better and having that bond,” he said.
For Hall, his bond and the gift he gave her that will be remembered even after her long road of recovery becomes a memory.
“I am still in shock. It sits here with me, I keep it close,” she said. “I still look at it and think that I can’t believe he did that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.