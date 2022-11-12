HANNIBAL — Tena Hall was more than ready for her annual date with 76,000 of her closest friends in September at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Kansas City Chiefs home opener game and when a health issue brought on months of recovery, Hall was determined not to miss it.

It all started when Hall began struggling with constipation. She made an appointment with her general physician on May 18, who immediately sent her to Hannibal Regional Hospital for emergency surgery to repair a perforated bowel.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.