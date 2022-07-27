LOUISIANA, Mo. — A one-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Pike County left the driver with serious injuries.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 8:30 a.m. on MO 79, east of County Road 9117.
Involved in the mishap was a 2018 Harley-Davidson soft tail driven by James A. Baldwin, 57, of O'Fallon. According to the incident report the driver failed to negotiate a curve causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the road and overturn.
Baldwin, who was not wearing a safety device, was transported by a private vehicle to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana.
• One driver suffered minor injuries Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the collision occurred at 2 p.m. on the south outer road of U.S. 24, seven miles south of La Grange.
Involved in the accident was a 2018 Honda Accord driven by Caitlin J. Crane, 20, of Palmyra and a 2012 Hyundai Genesis operated by Kelcy M. McKenzie, 32, of Taylor.
According to the incident report the crash occurred when the Hyundai pulled into the path of the Honda which struck it in the passenger side.
Crane, who was wearing a safety device, was transported by Marion County ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
