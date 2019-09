Three golfers on the Hannibal girls golf team carded in the 60s, while Riley Carlson led with a 55.

FULTON, Mo. – Three golfers shot in the 60s, while Riley Carlson shot a team low 55 for the Hannibal girls golf team in Monday’s triangular at the Fulton Country Club.

Baylee Zeiger carded a 64, and Addie Carlson shot a 67. Jenna Ludsky cared a 69 for the Pirates.

Futlon won the triangular with a 219.