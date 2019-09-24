The Palmyra girls tennis team swept Hannibal 9-0 in conference play.

PALMYRA, Mo. – The Palmyra girls tennis team secured a 9-0 sweep over Hannibal in North Central Missouri Conference play Monday afternoon.

Palmyra’s Amy Bryan won her No. 1 singles match over Hannibal’s Blair Burton 10-1, and McKenna Abbott won at No. 2 singles over Elizabeth Stilley 10-1 as well.

Raegan Barnett also won 10-1 in her No. 4 singles matchup against Emma Haner.

Katy Rindom had the closest match as she defeated Brooklyn Haye 11-9.

In doubles play, the duo of Bryan and Barnett won 10-2 over Burton and Haner. Reagan Lehenbauer and Jansen Juette defeated Stilley and Jaspreet Kandola 10-2.

Barnett and Rindom defeated Elizabeth Brummell and Haye 10-3.