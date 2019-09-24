The Palmyra softball team didn't have its top two pitchers, and struggled in a loss to Columbia Rock Bridge.

PALMYRA, Mo. – Jill Arch had reason to be concerned.

Over the weekend, the Palmyra softball team had defeated Columbia Rock Bridge 10-7 during a tournament in Jefferson City. Monday, however, the same two teams played, but Rock Bridge thumped Palmyra 12-2 in five innings at Flower City Park.

Arch, the Panthers’ coach, wasn’t worried.

She knew Palmyra wasn’t at full strength.

“We didn’t have (Brooke Lawson) or (Lydia Althoff) tonight,” Arch said. “Plus we just didn’t hit the ball well tonight.”

Playing without their top two pitchers made for headaches. But those headaches were understandable. That’s why Arch and the rest of the Panthers, while disappointed in the result, weren’t overly concerned with it.

“It was a just a game to play,” Palmyra senior Bailey Lovelace said. “We’re more worried about the conference games we have later this week. It just wasn’t our night, and we’ll bounce back.”

The game got away from Palmyra in a hurry.

Rock Bridge led 2-0 heading into the top of the fourth inning before the Bruins blew it open nine runs. After a popout to start the inning, the next 12 Bruins reached base on the way to creating an 11-0 advantage. Rock Bridge’s inning was highlighted by a two-run double and a two-run single.

It was the only bad inning Jazlin Gottman had, who was filling in for the two unavailable starters. Lawson is out with a minor injury and is expected back this week, and Althoff was out with an illness.

“I just wanted to pitch strikes,” Gottman said. “I just wanted to try and hang with them.”

Palmyra, however, didn’t go away quietly.

Cameron O’Brien led off the bottom of the fourth with a double, and Lovelace followed with a single and moved to second on the throw to home plate. After a strikeout, Sophie Hoerr roped a two-run double to right field, which cut Palmyra’s deficit to 11-2.

Rock Bridge answered with the fifth by leading off with a solo home run for a 12-2 lead. Palmyra was retired in order in the bottom half to end the game by mercy rule.

Palmyra had just four hits, while Rock Bridge had 13.

“We just push this game out of our minds,” Lovelace said. “We’ll come back tomorrow.”