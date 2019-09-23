On Sept. 14, a full moon illuminated the globe. On the anniversary of his 250th birthday, the great scientist Alexander von Humboldt surveyed the world from a celestial place on high that he has inhabited since his passing at the noble age of almost ninety in 1859. Humboldt amassed an encyclopedic amount of scientific knowledge during a lifetime of exploration, scientific research, mapping, observations of the natural world and encounters with indigenous tribes while in South America from 1799 to 1804.

To celebrate the occasion, Kit and I attended an open house at the University of Missouri’s Department of Geography. This was the world Kit inherited in the fall of 1988 when he was brought from National Geographic to serve as department chair. At the time, Stewart Hall shared space with a piano practice room and a snake research room on the top floor next to the women’s bathroom. Departmental space wars were never-ending. Happily, the building has been fully renovated and modernized. Under the leadership of the current chair, Dr. Soren Larsen, Geography at MU is in great hands.

As visitors viewed technological demonstrations, classroom space and the department’s map lab, I found myself face to face with the spot-on personification of the Father of Geography. Having just read Andrea Wulf’s “The Invention of Nature: Alexander von Humboldt’s New World,” I could not have been more thrilled. After receiving a warm hug from me, the rather solitary-natured polymath blushed, straightened his ivory-colored cravat and, gravitating to a nearby globe, pointed out the places he explored two centuries earlier.

We talked about the mountains and volcanoes he climbed in the Andes, the Pyrenees, and the Alps, and his frustration at not being granted permission by the powerful British East India Company to climb in the Himalayas. He’d also hoped to explore the natural world of Australia as Charles Darwin did thirty years after Humboldt returned to Europe in 1804. I reminded this Humboldt that his voluminous botanical publications and enormously popular “Views of Nature” accompanied Darwin on his voyage of the “Beagle” around the world in the early 1830s. Wulf wrote in her biography that as Darwin searched for answers to the origin of species, “he was standing on Humboldt’s shoulders.”

Later that day, my next extraordinary connection across the dimensions of space and time occurred. Kit and I crossed the Pacific on a month-long lecture cruise in January 1995 from San Francisco to Honolulu, Fiji, Samoa, New Zealand, and up the eastern coast of Australia from Sydney to Darwin. While Down Under, my parents stayed at Breakfast Creek, our home at that time in Boone County.

Fast forward through what Australia’s indigenous people call “Dreamtime.” On Humboldt’s birthday, my sister Kim received a postcard dated 2.10.1995 that I’d mailed to my parent’s in San Antonio where she now lives. It read—"Dear Dad and Mom, Kit and I are sitting in a coffee bar near the post office in Darwin where we mailed our final cards from Australia. Had a croc burger for lunch after a day exploring the Kakadu World Wildlife Reserve in Australia’s Northern Territory aboriginal lands nearby. We didn’t see crocs but saw wallabies (small kangaroos), amazing birds and aboriginal paintings on sandstone tableland cliffs. Tomorrow we begin our long journey home after what has been an incredible journey.” The postcard is stamped “September 12, 2019, Dallas.”

Had Humboldt encountered Australia’s indigenous people and explored what they call “the Back of Beyond” and the “Land of Never-Never,” he’d have felt right at home. It is a place where life is part of a continuous journey and children never grow up. In this ancient culture more than 50,000 years old, land belongs to all things and sharing is the real human way. The “Real People” share their journey by living in harmony with nature because everything is part of the same Oneness. A mass of rocks, a cliff or a waterfall all represent places we can learn from. And a rock ledge is a canvas on which artists record the message of “dreamtime.”

When approaching death, Aborigines celebrate their life. Death is seen as a return to forever. Why did a postcard mailed from Australia 24 years ago finally arrive at its intended destination? When you allow yourself to travel behind the Back of Beyond, such things occur. Boy howdy! What a magical day that one was!

Cathy Salter is a geographer and columnist who lives with her husband, Kit, in southern Boone County at a place they call Boomerang Creek.