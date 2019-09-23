After a slow start to the season, Hannibal softball sophomore Kylie McAfee has been clicking for the Pirates.

HANNIBAL – Andrew Pollard is used to seeing Kylie McAfee have slow starts to the softball season.

The Hannibal coach has guided McAfee, now a sophomore for the Pirates, since middle school. He said it always takes McAfee a few games to get going.

“I’ve expected those,” Pollard said.

McAfee is aware of that, too. Entering the Monroe City Tournament earlier this season, McAfee hadn’t recorded a hit in the first three games of the season.

“I just started taking more swings,” McAfee said. “Then everything clicked.”

It’s clicked like never before for her.

McAfee went on a tear after breaking her slump as she had seven hits in the three-game tournament. She hit a home run in every game of the tournament, and went on to have five home runs in a span of six games. She’s currently hitting .361 with four doubles and 16 RBIs to lead the Pirates in all categories.

“I just needed that confidence to get things to click,” McAfee said. “The first hit I got, I said to myself, ‘I can do this.’ I wasn’t thinking about that stuff anymore. It just came to me.”

McAfee admitted the power surge was a surprise. When she was in that streak, she said it was a challenge to not try and swing for the fences every time.

She’s managed to do that successfully, as she’s still contributing at the plate in other ways.

She’s doing it from the circle, too.

McAfee has been the anchor for the Pirates as she has a 3.85 earned run average with 25 strikeouts and seven walks in 61 2/3 innings pitched. Her highlight of the season was a two-hit shutout over Moberly to open North Central Missouri Conference play.

“When she’s hitting her spots, she’s better than what the stats show,” Pollard said. “When she’s in the middle of the plate, that’s when she gets hit.”

That confidence has led her to play without fear.

“I’m just in my own world,” McAfee said. “When I’m pitching, it’s just me and the catcher. When I’m batting, it’s just me and the pitcher.”

Pollard hopes the streak continues not just this season, but beyond.

“To say I would expect her to have this this early in her career, no,” Pollard said. “But I’m not surprised, either. It’s just the beginning for her.”