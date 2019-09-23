HANNIBAL – People of all ages were entertained at the Hannibal Rotary Club's annual Harvest Hootenanny on Saturday at the Mark Twain Cave Complex, with continuous music, food and children's activities.

Rotary member Barb Crane was thankful to have a “nice cool breeze to keep the bugs away.”

Funds raised will help pay for the club's numerous programs, such as scholarships for graduating seniors and donations to Douglass Community Services, which Barb Crane said has already received $15,000 from the club.

Children were especially busy, climbing a wall, jumping in a bounce house and going down a slide. The climbing wall was a welcome challenge for 4-year-old girl Emerson Straube, who succeeded in climbing to the top and ringing the bell twice, as her family encouraged her. Emerson, a preschool student at Holy Family School, said climbing the wall gave her “good stretching,” adding she was able to climb it because, “I faced my fear.”

A line of youngsters was ready to have Kate Summer of Freeburg, Ill., paint designs on their faces.

Children also were petting several pens of exotic animals, including a donkey, goats, kangaroos and a small camel. Chloe King and her mom, Amber, were petting the donkey. They were deciding whether to buy packages of food to feed the animals.

Adults also were getting some exercise. Bonnie Wessing, who was with a group of nine from Independence, Mo., was twirling a hula hoop.

Musicians provided live music all day, and a large crowd was seated on lawn chairs at 2 p.m. to listen to the Fedorables of St. Louis, Mo. Several more groups were scheduled to entertain later Saturday.

Food also was popular, with tasty choices offered. One trio all had different entrees. Sara Vorris was having pulled brisket. Allison Imhof was eating mac and cheese, while and her mother, Brooklynn Imhof, had a plate of pulled pork and collard greens.

Several vendors had booths spread across the grounds, including Jeshua Noel of Hannibal, selling his Kaominuts homemade peanut butter. He also offers it at the Hannibal Farmer's Market.

Nearby, Bailey Welch was carrying her daughter, Brynn, as she and Megan Dodd examined clothing at the Shear Sisters Salon and Boutique.

A large group of children were gathered around tables, painting pumpkins for a contest provided by the Hannibal Arts Council. HAC Executive Director Michael Gaines later announced the winners.

Winners in the fifth grade and under division were: first place - Evelyn McInroy; second place - Quinn Disselhorst; third place - Abraham (Rex) Garcia.

Winners in the sixth grade and up division were: first place - Kadence Epley; second place - Grace Kirby; third place - Brooklyn Wood.

Winner of the predecorated division was Sam Ruble.

Winners of the newly-added Mayor's Choice Awards were Evelyn McInroy (fifth grade and under) and Kadence Epley (sixth grade and up).

Gaines reported the contest was presented by the HAC in partnership with Rotary Club of Hannibal and County Market, with CoolByke as the major award sponsor.

