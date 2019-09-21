The Mark Twain softball team finished in second at the North Shelby Tournament.

SHELBYVILLE, Mo. – The Mark Twain softball team had its best weekend of the season by taking second place in the North Shelby Tournament on Saturday.

Mark Twain lost to Scotland County 17-2 in the championship game.

The Tigers reached the title game by beating Linn County 9-4 in the opening round, and they followed that with a 10-6 victory over Van-Far.

Against Linn County, Mark Twain had a 3-2 lead through 3 ½ innings, but erupted for four runs in the bottom of the fourth to pull away. Sydnee Brothers highlighted the inning with a two-run homer that made it 7-2.

Brothers added an RBI double in the sixth, which made it 9-4.

Brothers also pitched seven innings, allowing four runs on nine hits while striking out four and walking one.

Mark Twain raced to a 10-2 lead over Van-Far heading to the bottom of the fourth. The Indians staged a rally, but couldn’t get closer than four runs.

In the title game, Mark Twain was doomed by Scotland County’s seven-run first inning.