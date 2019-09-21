FRANKFORD, Mo. — Taylor Blackwell, a Frankford native, enrolled at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. this semester as part of the University's largest class yet.

The school kicked off its fall 2019 semester with a record-breaking enrollment number as the University welcomed 8,481 students to campus, tripling the 2,796 students enrolled in 2000 and marking a 57% increase in the last decade.

This marks Belmont's 19th consecutive year of record enrollment. As part of its Vision 2020 strategic plan, Belmont aims to enroll 8,888 students by the Fall 2020 semester, providing more students than ever the opportunity to embrace the Belmont mission to "engage and transform the world."