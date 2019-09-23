Registration begins today for the annual Mark Twain Lake Youth Deer Hunt (First Deer) from Friday, Nov. 29 to Sunday, Dec. 1 at Indian Creek Recreation Area, U.S. 24 to County Road 581 in Perry

PERRY, Mo. — Registration begins today for the annual Mark Twain Lake Youth Deer Hunt (First Deer) from Friday, Nov. 29 to Sunday, Dec. 1 at Indian Creek Recreation Area, U.S. 24 to County Road 581 in Perry.

Instructor Robert Garver will lead the three-day event open to 10 youth between the ages of six and 15 who have not yet harvested a deer. Participants will learn about firearm safety, deer hunting tactics and deer biology and management. Mentors will be provided, and hunters will also participate in a deer rifle sight in at the range.

The program is free of charge, and equipment will be available. Lunch will be provided by Whitetails Unlimited and the deer camp will be provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

More information is available by calling 573-785-2420.