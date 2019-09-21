Massman Construction and the Champ Clark Bridge Team invite the public to the monthly update meeting being held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 in Riverview Park in Louisiana, weather permitting

HANNIBAL – Massman Construction and the Champ Clark Bridge Team invite the public to the monthly update meeting being held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 in Riverview Park in Louisiana, weather permitting. The primary topic will be the demolition of the old bridge. This is an informal meeting and attendees are encouraged to ask questions. The update usually lasts about 60 minutes.

Regular updates about the project are provided online at www.champclarkbridge.com and on the Champ Clark Bridge Replacement Facebook page