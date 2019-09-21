The Palmyra softball team split four games over the weekend in Jefferson City.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Palmyra softball team split four games over the weekend at a tournament hosted by Jefferson City.

Palmyra opened with a 9-2 loss to Lee’s Summitt North on Friday, but followed with an 8-4 victory over Fatima.

In the Saturday games, Palmyra defeated Columbia Rock Bridge 10-7, but fell to Lee’s Summitt 9-8 in the final game.

Palmyra had 11 hits in the victory against Fatima, and six of those went for extra bases. Bailey Lovelace had a double and drove in three runs, while Cameron O’Brien had a double and a triple while driving in two.

Megan Stone and Sophie Hoerr each had two hits for Palmyra.

O’Brien smacked two home runs in the victory over Rock Bridge.

Palmyra tried to rally against Lee Summitt in the final game as Stone, Lovelace and O’Brien hit back-to-back homers, but fell short.