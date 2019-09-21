Bailey Hays took 11th place in the Fulton Invitational.

FULTON, Mo. – Bailey Hays finished in 11th place for the Monroe City girls cross country team in the Fulton Invitational Saturday morning.

Hays crossed the finish line in 22 minutes, 10.91 seconds. Her teammate Emalee Williams finished 14th in 22:21.51. Monroe City finished in seventh with 176 points.

Hannibal’s Claudia Nichols was right behind Williams, finishing 15th in 22:34.88.

Lauren Reid was Palmyra’s top runner, finishing 49th in 25:01.59.

In the boys race, Hannibal’s Brice Miller finished 34th in 19:35.37. Teammate Xavier Damotte was 45th in 20:01.39.

Spencer Locke was Palmyra’s top finisher, placing 63rd in 20:49.76.