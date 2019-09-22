The reactivated Marion Boosters 4-H Club will meet the first Thursday of the month beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at 306 South Main St. in Palmyra

PALMYRA, Mo. — The reactivated Marion Boosters 4-H Club will meet the first Thursday of the month beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at 306 South Main St. in Palmyra.

Co-leaders April Camden and Joe Thompson will lead the meetings, and families are invited to join the club.

More information is available by contacting April at 573-822-4189 or alnc_0482@hotmail.com.