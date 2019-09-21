A Columbia woman suffered moderate injuries Friday afternoon when her car was struck by another vehicle in Callaway County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

Sherry Lee, 59, of Columbia, was taken to University of Missouri Hospital by ambulance after Lashone Hempfield, 19, of Fulton, lost control of her car on Route F about one-quarter mile east of Callaway County Road 341. A rear tire on Hempfield’s car went flat and her 2002 Honda Accord crossed the center line of the road and struck Lee, who was driving a 2016 Nissan Maxima.

Hempfield suffered minor injuries, the patrol reported, and was also taken to MU Hospital for treatment.