Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will conduct the following work in Shelby and Marion County

NORTHEAST MISSOURI — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will conduct the following work in Shelby and Marion County. Please see the dates and locations below.

Missouri Route 168 in Shelby County — Monday, Sept. 23, the road may be reduced to one-lane traffic from MO 15 to Shelby County Route Z for roadside work. Work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. that day. U.S. Route 36 in Marion County — Monday, Sept. 23, the road may be reduced to one lane traffic from Marion County Route EE to Business Route 36 for roadside work. Work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. that day. Shelby County Route J — Tuesday, Sept. 24 to Thursday, Sept. 26, the road may be reduced to one-lane traffic from MO 15 to Shelby County Route W for roadside work. Work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day. Shelby County Route T — Wednesday, Sept. 25, the road will be closed for U.S. 36 to Shelby County Route AA for a culvert replacement. Work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. that day.

For the closure, motorists will need to use alternate routes. Please use caution and obey all work zone signs and personnel, and put down your cell phone to eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. More information is available by contacting MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map. You can also visit them online at www.modot.org/northeast.