Mark Twain led at halftime, but was blanked in second half in loss to South Callaway.

MOKANE, Mo. — The Mark Twain football team has gotten off to fast starts in the first half so far this season.



The Tigers haven’t quite figured out the second half, yet.



Mark Twain led 12-6 at halftime over South Callaway Friday night, but was shut out over the final 24 minutes in a 20-12 loss in Eastern Missouri Conference action.



The Tigers lost their third straight game to fall to 1-3 after opening the season with a victory over Louisiana.

Mark Twain opened the game with a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Logan Perrigo, which gave the Tigers a 6-0 advantage with 3 minutes, 45 seconds remaining in the first quarter. That lead held until South Callaway got on the board on a 24-yard touchdown run by Cole Shoemaker to give the Bulldogs a 7-6 lead with 10:30 remaining in the second quarter.



Mark Twain, however, retook the lead on an untimed down, which resulted in a 42-yard pass from quarterback Payton Hawkins to Ryan Spoonhower to give the Tigers the 12-6 lead at halftime.

Mark Twain couldn’t find the end zone again.



South Callaway took the lead for good on a 7-yard run by Chrisjen Davis with 1:31 remaining in the third quarter. His 3-yard touchdown run with 1:25 left in regulation iced the victory for South Callaway.



Avery Epperson led Mark Twain with 76 rushing yards on 18 carries, while Perrigo had 15 yards and a touchdown on 15 attempts. Two other running backs for Mark Twain netted just 4 rushing yards on six attempts.