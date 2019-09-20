Ralls County Elementary School vice principal Joni Crossgrove has been reviewing potential therapy dogs, procedures and funding options at Ralls County Elementary School

CENTER, Mo. — Ralls County Elementary School Vice Principal Joni Crossgrove has been busy since summer preparing for a potential therapy dog for students and staff, and she will seek approval with members of Ralls County R-II Board of Education.

Crossgrove discovered the benefits a therapy dog can provide during the Positive Behavior Support System Summer Institute Conference she attended in the summer. She found that school districts in Hannibal, Bowling Green and Montgomery City benefitted from therapy dogs — the specially-trained dog provides compassion, relieves anxiety and strengthens reading skills for students who are uncomfortable reading in front of their peers.

During the Ralls County R-II Board of Education meeting Oct. 10, Crossgrove will request approval for a therapy dog. The school district currently has a no-pet policy, but Crossgrove has been preparing procedures like keeping the dog away from a student's space if they are allergic or scared and designating a staff member as the dog's handler.

If the board approves her request, Crossgrove will take the next step to submit an application to Canine Assistance Rehabilitation Education and Services. Over the next 18-24 months, CARES staff members would specially train a Labrador, Golden Retriever or German Shepherd to respond to more than 1,000 commands and be able to retrieve, go to someone or go find someone. Crossgrove said surveys have come back with a large amount of positive feedback from community members.

After the application is submitted, efforts would begin for raising funds to help offset the roughly $3,000 cost. Fundraiser ideas include “hot dogs for a dog” and a “pawsitive” t-shirt design. Crossgrove said she will also gather release release forms and parent agreement forms as protocols are developed.

After training is complete, the dog would join the trainer to visit classes for a week, followed by a weeklong class for the trainer to learn all of the commands.

“This is why we're taking the approach of going through CARES, because it is at an accredited place — their main focus is not only therapy dogs but service dogs, so we know we'll get a highly-trained animal for our setting,” she said.

At the Early Childhood Center in Hannibal, Lulu made the rounds during her second day as a therapy dog. Lulu is School Nurse Lyndsay Parker's family dog, and they learned basic commands together during obedience classes at Quincy Kennel Club. They practiced the commands at home, and Lulu passed a test with Therapy Dog International on Saturday in Tebbetts.

Parker said Lulu can provide a wide range of benefits to students, including boosting social skills for autistic students, teaching how to treat and react to a living creature and providing comfort to students facing traumatic situations.

“Lulu provides a neutral ground — she's not intimidating,” Parker said. “Sometimes they might not want to communicate with a person; coming and loving on Lulu might help.”

Principal Kindra Szarka said staff members, students and parents have welcomed Lulu to the Early Childhood Center. Szarka didn't receive any negative feedback after sending letters to parents, and she stressed the boost Lulu can provide as children begin their educational journey.

“The Early Childhood Center is often a child's first experience with school, so we are always striving here to do what we can to make this a warm, welcoming, inviting place so that their first experience in school sets the tone for success throughout their whole school career,” Szarka said. “So we think Lulu is going to be a big part of that for us.”

At Ralls County Elementary School, Crossgrove is hopeful Ralls County R-II board members will approve her request for a therapy dog during their next regular meeting.

“I think it would make a positive impact with our students,” Crossgrove said.

More information is available by calling Ralls County Elementary School at 573-267-3341 or visiting the CARES website at http://www.caresks.com.

