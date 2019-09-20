HANNIBAL — U.S. Cellular has named Nikita Shlepakov sales manager of the store in Hannibal.

In this role, Shlepakov is responsible for leading his team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. Shlepakov, a Quincy-resident, brings more than six years of wireless industry experience to his new position, three of which have been with U.S. Cellular.

“At U.S. Cellular we invest in our associates to ensure they have the proper training and knowledge to help our customers make informed decisions about their wireless service,” said Nakeita Stewart, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in Missouri. “Nikita’s passion for learning throughout his U.S. Cellular tenure is inspiring and motivating, and I am excited to have him join our Hannibal team as a leader.”