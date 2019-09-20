Ila May Dimmitt operated Show-Me Antiques at 320 N. Main St. for 50 years, and restoration work brings joy to her and many others

HANNIBAL — Restoration work over the past two months is rejuvenating 320 N. Main St., which was part of Hannibal's first business district and home to Ila May Dimmitt's Show-Me Antiques for 50 years.

Building owner Sara North and her husband, Frank, have been working with contractor Bill Brooks, owner of Bill Brooks Construction, on projects from the basement to the upstairs. Dimmitt was forced to close her store when she fell in February, but the Norths have brought her back by several times to see the progress as it unfolds.

Brooks said work began in the basement, with the installation of new plumbing and wooden beams. Restoration projects focused on maintaining the historic appearance of one of the oldest buildings on Main St., constructed in 1836 by Abner Nash, “the aged and needy postmaster of Tom Sawyer,” according to a sign near the front entrance.

Frank North held up a section of an original walnut beam with square nails protruding from one side. He said craftsmen used native woods, like walnut and oak when constructing Hannibal's early buildings. Brooks found several old glass bottles in the basement, and North discovered two trap doors as the old ceiling was taken down and basement work moved forward — one leading to the basement, the other upstairs. Sara North expressed how special the restoration was for her.

“This has been a dream of mine for a very, very long time,” she said.

Brooks enjoyed the process as well, describing it as “a pretty interesting rehab.”

Frank North said his late father- and mother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. C.P. Anton III, played a major role in setting historical preservation efforts in motion decades ago. They purchased the buildings along the block that made up Hannibal's first business district, and employed Ed Oaks Construction crew members to perform tasks including stabilizing the structures, repairing the brick work rebuilding stairs.

He also credited the construction of the flood wall in 1993 for saving downtown's businesses and helping turn around the deteriorating state of buildings that had seen floods year after year.

He opened a door to show the mark left behind from the 1973 flood — if the flood wall was not in place for the Flood of 1993, the level would have been three feet higher and heavily impacted the historic structures downtown.

“Considering the length of time that water was up, these buildings probably would not have survived,” North said. “The weight of the water and the pressure of the current would have brought them down. The investment we made in constructing the levee, it's paid for itself more than once.”

As the levee removed the fear of flood damage, more and more businesses opened up and restoration work moved forward along Main St. North said before 1993, business owners didn't invest in the properties like they do today. The subsequent restoration work has left a positive impression on visitors, and the work underway at 320 N. Main will build upon downtown Hannibal's heritage-rich atmosphere.

“We get comments from the 'boat people' as we call them, that Hannibal is one of their favorite spots — because everything is nearby, it's within walking distance, the buildings look great, the streetscape looks great, everybody's nice — just all those good compliments,” North said.

