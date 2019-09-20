Palmyra running back Wade Begley rushes for 174 yards and two touchdowns in a victory over South Shelby.

SHELBINA, Mo. — The Palmyra football team needed a bounce back victory after last week’s loss to Centralia.



Running back Wade Begley made sure it happened.



Begley scored two first-half touchdowns on a career night to give Palmyra a 28-8 Clarence Cannon Conference victory over South Shelby Friday night.



Begley’s first touchdown run came on a 4-yard burst that gave Palmyra (3-1, 2-1 CCC) a 7-0 lead with 10 minutes, 2 seconds left in the opening quarter. He struck again, this time on a 56-yard run, that pushed Palmyra’s lead to 14-0 with 7:45 remaining in the first half.



“I thought Wade played a hell of game,” Palmyra coach Kevin Miles said. “We have a nice stable of running backs with him, Dylan Redd and Peyton Timbrook. But I thought Wade came in and played a great game.

“He just played so well we just kept giving the ball.”



The Cardinals (2-20struck just before halftime on a 16-yard pass play from Daniel Burke to David Fenton with 2:10 left in the half, cutting the deficit to 14-8.

South Shelby, however, got no closer.



Palmyra pushed the lead back to two scores on Peyton Timbrook’s 4-yard run, which made it 21-8 with 5:54 left in the third quarter.



The Panthers sealed the victory when quarterback Corder Lehenbauer found tight end Abe Hoerr for a 38-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-8 with 1:23 left in the third quarter.



Palmyra totaled 314 yards of offense, and 229 of those came on the ground.



Begley was responsible for 174 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Begley averaged 9.2 yards per attempt.



Timbrook added 31 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, while Dalton Perkins had 20 yards on two carries.



Lehenbauer completed 5 of 9 passes for 85 yards and threw a touchdown pass.



While the offense was clicking better this week, it still wasn’t quite as crisp as the way the Panthers want to play.



“We obviously hoped to score some points,” Miles said. “I think we actually played better last week than we did this week. But we’re pleased with how we played.”



South Shelby, which has now lost two straight CCC games, was held to just 167 yards of offense.

The Cardinals had two turnovers.



“Anytime you can go into South Shelby and win, that’s huge,” Miles said. “They’re always tough at home.”