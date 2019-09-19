Hannibal's offense is only averaging four points per game, but the Pirates believe it'll start clicking soon enough.

HANNIBAL – Several factors have contributed to why the Hannibal football team has lost its first three games of the season.

The biggest one is the fact the Pirates have struggled to score points. Hannibal has been shut out twice already this season, and is averaging just four points per game.

It’s uncharacteristic for Hannibal, but the coaches and players know where the issues are coming from.

“It’s the little things,” Hannibal offensive lineman Caleb Allen said. “If you look at every play, it could have been a touchdown if one thing happened. It’s one missed step, one missed block, one missed pull or whatever. That’s been the difference between a touchdown and a 2-yard gain.”

That simply comes down to lack of execution.

“We’ve got the people in the right spot, we’re just not executing the play,” Hamner said. “It’s something very minute every play.”

It’s made headaches on offense. That came front and center during Hannibal’s 25-0 loss to Bolivar last Friday as the Pirates had just 4 rushing yards and 173 yards of offense overall. To go along with that, the Pirates had just eight first downs and punted six times.

Hannibal is averaging just 202 yards per game, and just 3.2 yards per play.

The emphasis in practice has been being crisper offensively ahead of Friday’s North Central Missouri Conference opener against Mexico.

“We’re just trying to get all 11 guys to play for six seconds and execute the play,” Hamner said. “That’s it.”

If the Pirates can, the offense can finally put up points. Hannibal has the weapons to do so.

Junior running back Damien French hasn’t had his breakout game yet after rushing for more than 1,000 yards last season. He’s currently sitting at 220 yards and one touchdown. Sophomore quarterback Courtland Watson has started to develop his favorite receiver in sophomore Joey Worthington, who has eight catches for 155 yards.

Watson, however, hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass yet despite eight different receivers making catches. Nine players have also registered a carry out of the backfield.

The Pirates believe the offense is coming.

“It’s the little things messing us up,” running back Daylan Reading said. “We’re focused on finishing the play out.”

They hope it comes Friday.

“We can get over this quick,” Allen said. “I know we can. This has been awful.”