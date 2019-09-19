Palmyra Masonic Lodge 18 held its 188th installation of new officers Thursday, Aug. 23

PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra Masonic Lodge 18 held its 188th installation of new officers Thursday, Aug. 23.

Palmyra Masonic Lodge is the oldest continually operation lodge in the state of Missouri. Prior to the installation, family and friends shared a meal together to fellowship and celebrate the occasion. In attendance that evening were special guests from Lighthouse Chapter 194, Order of the Eastern Star.

The Installation Team as requested by Worshipful Master John Booth included the following brothers: Installing Master, Jerry Miles; Installing Marshal, Kenny Shumard; and Installing Chaplain, Gene Westcott. Special guest Brother Mike Dodd, who is District Deputy Grand Master of Region 4, gave a word of encouragement and instruction.

This small group of brothers have saved Palmyra Masonic Lodge #18 from folding and have worked tirelessly to revitalize this lodge and the brotherhood within it. Among its acts of service, Palmyra Masonic Lodge 18 aides Brother Masons in distress, those no longer able to serve and cares for widows of Masons. The lodge has become very active in the "MoChip" program, which allows for essential information to be recorded and available for parents to keep on hand in the unfortunate event of an abduction of their children. Palmyra Masonic Lodge also has an annual Christmas quilt raffle to provide scholarships to two graduating seniors from Palmyra High School.

The following officers were installed:

Worshipful Master, John Booth; Senior Warden, Joel Booth; Junior Warden, Mason Owen; Treasurer, Tim Dunbar; Secretary, Eric Davis; Senior Deacon, Cody Roth; Junior Deacon, Hunter Abney; Marshall, Charles Erwin; Senior Stewart, Scott Davis; Junior Stewart, Dean Jenson; Tiler, James Yarbrough; and Chaplain, Kyle Schneider.

Palmyra Masonic Lodge meets on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Palmyra Masonic Temple, located at 413 S. Home St. in Palmyra. Any man interested in becoming a Mason is encouraged to inquire about membership from a Mason.