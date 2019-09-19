Let Everyone Get Involved in Opportunities for National Service Act expands eligibility dates, including Dec. 7, 1941 to the present day

HANNIBAL — With President Trump's signature on July 30, the Let Everyone Get Involved in Opportunities for National Service Act gave about 6 million veterans access to previously unavailable membership benefits and support from the American Legion.

The LEGION Act was among several legislative agenda items supported by the American Legion, recognizing that the U.S. has been at a continuous state of war since the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Post 55 (Emmette J. Shields) hall rental trustee Jess Ornelas said the legislation was dedicated to veterans who served at any time in history — more than 1,600 military service men and women lost their lives or were wounded during times of armed conflict not previously recognized by the U.S. government.

“That's one of the reasons they did it,” Ornelas said. “[Service men and women] were still killed serving our country, even if there was no state of war.”

There are 20 posts in the American Legion's northeast district, and Ornelas has already heard from two veterans from Hannibal and two veterans in Paris and Callao who expressed interest in joining the American Legion. Membership eligibility is expanded the same way for for sons as well as grandmothers, mothers, sisters, wives and adopted female descendants of eligible veterans, respectively, who wish to join Sons of the American Legion or the American Legion Auxiliary.

Ornelas said the U.S. is still technically in a state of war with North Korea because an armistice was signed. Trump's recent visit to the nation resulted in returning the remains of 49 U.S. military personnel who were missing in action and working toward peace. Ornelas said the 18-year war in Afghanistan is the longest conflict in U.S. history, followed by the Vietnam War at 13 years. U.S. service men and women died during conflicts in nations including Panama, Grenada, Lebanon and Hong Kong.

“A veteran is a veteran no matter when they served,” Ornelas said.

He stressed that the passage of the LEGION Act reflects the four pillars of the American Legion: veterans, national security, Americanism and children and youth. And the new law will help raise awareness about the sacrifices made by every veteran and extend support to many more U.S. service members upon their return home.

“It needs to be brought to people's attention that these people didn't die in vain,” Ornelas said. “They died serving our country, even though we weren't at war.”

More information about the LEGION Act and American Legion Post 55 is available by calling 573-221-9698 or visiting 3819 Highway MM.

