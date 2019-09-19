Local provider will expand dental services for mothers and children with low income levels

HANNIBAL — Clarity Healthcare was among five organizations in Hannibal and St. Louis to receive grants totaling $141,000 from Delta Dental of Missouri.

The support is part of more than $1.2 million in funding commitments through the company’s 2019 Mission Giving Program, which supports oral health initiatives, educational programs and charitable causes that help educate people about the importance of dental health and provide free care to children

Clarity Healthcare in Hannibal received a $25,000 grant to expand its comprehensive dental care provided to mothers with low incomes and children in Hannibal, Paris and other cities in Monroe County, as well as to those living in Pike County.

“Our mission is to improve oral health and help everyone at every age have a healthy smile,” said Rob Goren, president and chief executive officer at Delta Dental of Missouri. “We’re excited to support a number of Missouri organizations to help more people access vital dental care and educational services, so they can live better lives through improved dental health.”

Other recipients of the grant funding were:

Give Kids A Smile, of St. Louis, received a $75,000 grant to help provide comprehensive dental care to children in need throughout the St. Louis region through free, biannual clinics

St. Louis County Library Foundation, of St. Louis, received a $10,000 grant to further the Born to Read Program, which distributes educational materials with information about oral health during a child’s first year of life to new parents at seven St. Louis County hospitals

Nine Network Public Media, of St. Louis, received a $20,000 grant to expand the reach of Bright by Text, a statewide program that distributes oral health and child development information to a caregiver’s phone

Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, of St. Louis, received an $11,000 grant to support its April Showers initiative, which collects and distributes personal care items for those in need, and will help connect families with dental care resources

Since 2014, Delta Dental of Missouri has contributed more than $10.3 million to mission giving for community outreach initiatives. More information about the company’s Oral Health Grant Program is available by visiting https://www.deltadentalmo.com/AboutUs/oral-health-grant-program.