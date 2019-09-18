The Hannibal Salvation Army will host its fifth annual Open Air Service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 in Hannibal’s Central Park at 4th and Broadway

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Salvation Army will host its fifth annual Open Air Service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 in Hannibal’s Central Park at 4th and Broadway.

Area Commander Major Andy Miller will lead this traditional one-hour outdoor worship service, which includes music from the local Salvation Army brass band.

“We always enjoy revisiting the history of The Salvation Army with the Hannibal community,” Area Commander Major Andy Miller said. “The outdoor service is a great time to worship with our brothers and sisters in Christ while enjoying the beauty of God’s creation. We welcome everyone to join us.”

Outdoor worship has been an integral part of The Salvation Army since its founding more than 150 years ago. The purpose of the Open Air Service was to “take the church to where the people are.”

This event is free to the public. Light refreshments will be provided following the service. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

In case of rain, the service will be held at Fifth Street Baptist Church at 111 N. 5th St.