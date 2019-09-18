PALMYRA, Mo. – The Palmyra girls tennis team swept Mexico 9-0 in North Central Missouri Conference play Tuesday afternoon.

Reagan Lehenbauer swept her No. 3 singles match against Ellen Phillips 10-0, and Jansen Juette did the same against Jacqueline Riportella at No. 5 singles.

Raegan Barnett won at No. 4 singles 10-3, while McKenna Abbott won at No. 2 singles 10-5.

Amy Bryan won her No. 1 singles match and Katy Rindom won her No. 6 singles match by identical 10-6 scores.

In doubles play, Bryan and Abbott edged out Jennifer Jacobi and Lexi Winterbower 11-9 at No. 1 singles.

Lehenbauer and Juette won at No. 2 singles 10-1, and Barnett and Rindom won at No. 3 singles 10-0.

Pirates swept by Raiders

HANNIBAL – The Hannibal girls tennis team was swept 9-0 by Quincy Notre Dame.

Brooklyn Haye gave the Pirates their closest singles match with a 6-2, 6-4 loss at No. 6 singles.

In doubles play, Blair Burton and Emma Haner lost 6-3, 7-5 at No. 2 doubles.