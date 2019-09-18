KAHOKA, Mo. – Palmyra pitcher Brooke Lawson recorded 12 strikeouts in an 8-3 Clarence Cannon Conference victory over Clark County Tuesday night.

The Panthers gifted Lawson with a five-run lead before she even stepped in the circle in the bottom of the first inning. The first seven Palmyra hitters all reached base in the five-run frame.

Abbey Redd scored on a passed ball, Jazlin Gottman had an RBI single and two runs came in on an error on a grounder hit by Lawson. Sophie Hoerr singled to make it 5-0.

Megan Stone and Bailey Lovelace each had RBI doubles in the sixth, which made it 7-1. Hoerr drew a bases-loaded walk later in the inning.

Palmyra had 11 hits as Stone led with three. Lovelace and Cameron O’Brien each had two hits.

Lawson allowed three runs on three hits for the victory.

Tigers can’t hold on to lead

SILEX, Mo. – Mark Twain led 5-0 heading to the bottom of the fourth inning, but Silex responded with 10 unanswered runs to beat the Tigers 10-5.

The Owls erupted for eight runs in the fourth inning to turn the 5-0 deficit into an 8-5 advantage.

Silex scored its final two runs in the fifth inning to put the game away.